Two Premier League matches have already been postponed a month before the season starts

There’s still a few weeks before the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off, but there have already been two postponements.

In both instances the delays can’t be avoided, and as one relates to safety, there really can’t be any argument as to the decision that has been taken.

As soon as Luton Town knew that they were going to be promoted to the English top-flight, that joy will have been tempered by the knowledge that their ground simply isn’t up to scratch.

Indeed, pictures of the diggers moving in and executive boxes being taken down have shown just how busy the Hatters have been to try and get their Kenilworth Road ground ready.

Unfortunately, as BBC Sport note, even though works are still scheduled to be finished on time, the club can’t take the risk that an unforeseen circumstance delays things even by a few days.

To that end, Luton have taken the decision to postpone their first game back in the Premier League against Burnley, scheduled for August 19th.

The other postponement is equally unavoidable.

Man City, after winning their maiden Champions League title, now have the opportunity to become the Club World Cup winners.

Their match against Brentford which was scheduled for December 23 will now have to be rearranged as a result of the participation in the FIFA competition.