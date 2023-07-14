Video: Heartbreaking Dele Alli mental health video unearthed from when star was at Tottenham

In light of Dele Alli’s recent admissions in his interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, a recent unearthed video from his time at Tottenham makes for a heartbreaking watch.

Some football supporters are likely to have brushed off Alli’s recent interview as the player ‘playing the mental health card.’

However, it’s worth pondering on the fact that he was roughly the same age as the children he was speaking to in the below video when he was being abused by one of his mum’s friends, made to sell drugs and being hung off of a bridge.

Think about that for a second…

After the interview with @GNev2 this is a heartbreaking watch. We love you @dele_official ? pic.twitter.com/totykEZIfM — Bob Dwyer (@bobbydwyer1989) July 13, 2023

Pictures from Spurs TV