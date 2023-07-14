Video: Man United’s Mason Mount harassed by professional autograph hunters

It’s an all too common occurrence for professional footballers these days, and new Man United signing, Mason Mount, was just the latest player to be accosted by autograph hunters wanting him to sign multiple items which would then find their way onto auction sites or in shops, to be sold on for hundreds of pounds.

To his credit, Mount maintained his cool and was polite in the face of the harassment which would appear to have been going on for some days owing to the player’s comment.

The Telegraph (subscription required) also quoted a United source who has suggested action could soon be taken against such perpetrators.

“Unfortunately this kind of situation has become far too common. It’s the last thing Mason deserves after being so friendly with everyone he has come across since joining United,” the source said.

“Professional autograph hunters are regularly pressuring United’s players to sign large quantities of items that they then sell for hundreds of pounds. It has become an everyday occurrence and a major problem at Carrington.

Mason Mount has done nothing wrong here. Players are human beings, and they’re entitled to privacy. #MUFC

pic.twitter.com/NIn3rmN4tu — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 14, 2023

“These organised groups will block players’ cars and harass them as they arrive and leave their workplace.

“It is becoming really dangerous and you have to worry that it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

“It also means that young fans, who just want to interact with their heroes, often miss out because players can’t stop to take pictures with them without having to engage with the groups.

“It’s a real frustration for everyone, security staff are in regular dialogue with the players around how to stop the problem.

“Action will definitely start to be taken if it continues to persist.”