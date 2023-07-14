“We will see what happens” – Mikel Arteta comments on the future of 22-year-old talent after friendly appearance

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Nurnberg on Thursday as the Gunners played their first match of pre-season and the clash saw Folarin Balogun make an appearance in a red and white with Mikel Arteta commenting on his future after the match. 

The youngster experienced a very impressive campaign during the past season in France as he notched 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances for Stade Reims. This has gained the striker a lot of attention throughout this summer’s transfer window and several clubs will likely make a move for the 22-year-old before the new campaign begins.

For now, Balogun remains at Arsenal where he will compete with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah for minutes if he decides to stay. The USA international’s contract at the Gunners expires in 2025 but he is believed to want to play regular football at this stage of his career.

The striker featured in Arsenal’s pre-season friendly with Nurnberg on Thursday and after the match, Mikel Arteta commented on his future.

Folarin Balogun impressed at Reims last season
Mikel Arteta comments on Folarin Balogun’s future at Arsenal

Following Arsenal’s opening pre-season friendly against Nurnberg, Arteta spoke about the future of Balogun at Arsenal.

“Well this is what he has been doing and that’s why we gave him the minutes that he deserves to show what he can do,” the Gunners boss said via talkSPORT.

“He’s just staying here with us at the moment and we will see what happens.”

