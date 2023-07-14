West Ham want to complete deal for Brazilian striker instantly

Time is of the essence if West Ham want to be successful in securing one of Brazilian football’s young superstars.

South America continues to be fertile ground for Europe’s elite teams, who get to pick up the best that Brazil and Argentina have to offer often for a fraction of the price they would pay for players that ply their trade in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Barcelona have recently concluded a deal for Vitor Roque, whilst Real Madrid have tied up Endrick for the future.

Los Blancos have also recently added Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes to their ranks, and both are having wonderful careers in the Spanish capital at present.

From the Hammers point of view, if they want to sign 16-year-old Samba sensation, Rayan Vitor Simplicio Rocha – known simply as Rayan, then they need to move quickly.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Newcastle are also showing an interest in the Vasco de Game player who is believed to be available for as little as €25m plus a portion of any sell-on fee.

The report also states that the east Londoners would like to conclude the deal as soon as possible, and it’s easy to see why.

Once the bigger sides, with respect, get to understand the player’s availability and price, there’s every chance they’ll want to muscle in on any deal.

If West Ham can draw down on the Declan Rice money quickly, Rayan could be a Hammer but will stay with Vasco until he’s 18 and then join the east Londoners.