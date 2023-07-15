Manchester United remain keen on signing the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils have now offered around three players in part exchange for the 20-year-old striker during talks with the Italian club.

However, Atalanta are determined to secure a cash-only deal for the striker.

The two clubs are currently locked in talks regarding a summer transfer and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement.

The Premier League giants have already agreed on personal terms with the player who has confirmed to them that he wants to move to Old Trafford.

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in the talented young striker’s career, and he will look to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Hojlund scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he would be a solid, long-term investment for the Red Devils.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality long-term partner for Marcus Rushford and the Atalanta forward certainly fits the profile.

Erik ten Hag could help him develop further and fulfil his world-class potential.

The player is thought to be valued at £60 million and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are willing to spend that kind of money on him.

The Red Devils will need to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and they will be hoping to agree on a reasonable price with Atalanta.