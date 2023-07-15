“An immediate starter” – Sky Sports reporter names four midfielders Liverpool have shortlisted to replace Fabinho

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho looks set to complete a transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Liverpool have already received a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad as reported by The Athletic.

The player has also reportedly already agreed terms with the Saudi club and has not travelled with the squad for pre-season.

Liverpool now have a limited timeframe of one month to secure a new defensive midfielder.

Melissa Reddy, a senior Sky Sports reporter, has revealed that Liverpool had already been assessing long-term options to replace Fabinho.

However, with his departure now looming, the club may shift their focus towards signing an immediate starter. Reddy mentioned several names that have been shortlisted, including Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips, and Romeo Lavia. Notably, she clarified that Liverpool is not interested in signing Moises Caicedo.

She tweeted:

“Liverpool had been assessing longer-term candidates to replace Fabinho. Profile might shift as they’ll require an immediate starter. “Among the names mooted have been Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia… Moises Caicedo not on their list.”

Fabinho has been one of the most impactful midfielders for Liverpool in recent years, although his performances experienced a slight dip last season.

Nevertheless, his defensive prowess has made him one of the best midfielders in the league.

If Liverpool fail to find a suitable replacement for Fabinho, it could have a significant impact on their upcoming season.