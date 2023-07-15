Arsenal confirm the signing of Declan Rice for record-breaking £105m transfer fee

Arsenal have announced the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham for £105m which breaks the North London club’s record transfer fee.

The England midfielder had been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates all summer and the midfielder has now put pen to paper on a long-term deal. The Gunners had two bids rejected for the 24-year-old before agreeing on their record-breaking £105m transfer fee – which surpasses the £72m paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019 – with one of £80m and another of £90m.

In recent seasons, Rice has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and this is a huge coup for Mikel Arteta as clubs such as Man United, Man City and Chelsea all had an interest in the 24-year-old at some stage.

Rice leaves West Ham after spending his whole career at the club having come through the youth ranks with the London side. This is a big step up for the Englishman as Arsenal will hope to go one better in the Premier League this season and the 24-year-old will certainly have played a big part in that should they achieve it.

The exit of Granit Xhaka leaves an obvious role for Rice to fill in and over the coming years will be hoping to get even better under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.