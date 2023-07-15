Aston Villa offered the chance to sign highly-rated La Liga midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 21-year-old midfielder could look to leave the Spanish club if he does not get regular game-time assurances next season.

Apparently, Gonzalez is keen on staying at Camp Nou and he wants to play for Barcelona next season. However, Xavi Hernandez does not see him as a key player right now.

It will be interesting to see if he can secure a move away from the Spanish club in the next few weeks.

The report further states that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered the player to clubs like Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aston Villa could certainly use more quality and depth in the central midfield and Gonzalez would be a quality long-term acquisition.

The West Midlands club certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done as well.

It will be interesting to see if Unai Emery’s side decide to make a move for the talented young midfielder in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa have shown tremendous improvement under the new manager and they will be looking to push for European qualification next season as well.

Villa will need a quality squad to build on their impressive performances from last season and improving the midfield could prove to be a wise decision.

Gonzalez has the potential to develop into a key player for them in the coming seasons and the move could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.