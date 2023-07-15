Chelsea make offer to sign playmaker after meeting his agent in London this week

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca.

A report from Globo claims that the Blues have submitted a proposal to sign the 19-year-old playmaker after meeting with his agent in London this week.

Representatives of the player travelled to London this week and they have reportedly had contact from Premier League club Crystal Palace as well.

The midfielder is valued at €25 million by Flamengo and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can agree on a deal for him in the next few days.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

The Blues have an outstanding pool of young talent at the club and it seems that they are looking to build a project for the future. The new owners have already invested significant sums of money in new signings, and Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players.

Franca would certainly fit that model and Chelsea will be hoping to get the deal done soon.

The 19-year-old has the attributes to succeed at the highest level and the opportunity to play for the Premier League giants could be hard to turn down.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the resources to pay the €25 million asking price for the player.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.