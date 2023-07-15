Chelsea willing to raise offer to €90 million for 21-year-old target

Chelsea are hoping to secure the services of the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from Brighton this summer and the Blues are one of the main interested parties.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea would be willing to offer €90 million for the midfielder this summer and it remains to be seen whether Brighton are prepared to sanction his departure for that amount.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and he could prove to be a superb, long-term addition for the Blues.

Chelsea spent a club-record fee on Enzo Fernandez during the January transfer window and they need to bring in a top-class defensive midfielder as a partner for him.

The Blues sanctioned the departure of N’Golo Kanté earlier this summer and they will have to replace him adequately. Caicedo certainly has the potential to be a quality long-term alternative to the French international midfielder.

The player was linked with a move away from Brighton in January as well when Arsenal were keen on signing him.

However, he ended up staying and signing a new contract with the club. It is understandable why Brighton are demanding a premium for him. He has a long-term contract with them and they are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.