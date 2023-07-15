“Currently in the intensive care unit” – Edwin van der Sar’s wife shares an update on his health

An update on Edwin van der Sar’s condition has been shared by his wife, Annemarie, following the brain hemorrhage he suffered while on vacation in Croatia.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has been transferred to a Dutch hospital and is now in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

In a statement released by Ajax on behalf of Annemarie, it was confirmed that van der Sar’s condition is non-life-threatening and that he remains communicative. It read:

“Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital. “His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative. “The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week. “Edwin has to remain in the intensive care unit where he will be investigated further, and the family fervently hope he can focus on his recovery afterwards.”

Edwin van der Sar is best know for his time at Manchester United where he served as the club’s goalkeeper from 2005 to 2011.

He joined the club at the age of 34 from Fulham and quickly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

During his time at Manchester United, van der Sar won numerous trophies and accolades. He played a crucial role in the club’s success, helping them win four Premier League titles in 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, and 2010/11.

He was also instrumental in Manchester United’s 2008 UEFA Champions League triumph.