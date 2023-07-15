Declan Rice sends a message to West Ham fans after sealing Arsenal move

Arsenal have confirmed the capture of Declan Rice in a club-record deal from West Ham United.
As per reports, the deal is worth around £105 million and Rice will sign a long-term deal with the Gunners after spending ten years with the Hammers.
According to the official statement from West Ham, Arsenal have paid a British transfer record sum for the 24-year-old England international.
Rice has been outstanding for West Ham since joining the club and he was instrumental to their European success last season. The 24-year-old helped them win the Conference League and he will look to make his mark with Arsenal now.
The Gunners needed to bring in central midfield reinforcements and he should prove to be a quality acquisition. The midfielder is already one of the best in the league, in his position.
Meanwhile, the 24-year-old midfielder has now sent out a message to the West Ham United fans. The midfielder thanked the fans for their continued support over the years and explained his decision to join Arsenal.
Rice revealed that he wants to play at the highest level possible and the move to Arsenal will allow him to pursue his ambitions.
The midfielder further stated that his allegiances will now lie with his new club and he hopes that the West Ham fans will respect his professional loyalties. The 24-year-old added that the decision to leave West Ham is an emotional and difficult one for him.
“I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have loved and cherished so much. Ultimately, though, it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.
Playing on the opposite team to West Ham for the first time will be an unusual experience. I’m not sure yet exactly how I will feel, but I also know you will all understand and respect that my professional loyalties have to now lie with my new Club. I will always give 100% every single time I pull on the shirt – because that is how I have been brought up at West Ham, and I’m sure you wouldn’t expect anything else.”