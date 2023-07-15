Declan Rice sends a message to West Ham fans after sealing Arsenal move

Arsenal have confirmed the capture of Declan Rice in a club-record deal from West Ham United.

As per reports, the deal is worth around £105 million and Rice will sign a long-term deal with the Gunners after spending ten years with the Hammers.

According to the official statement from West Ham, Arsenal have paid a British transfer record sum for the 24-year-old England international.

Rice has been outstanding for West Ham since joining the club and he was instrumental to their European success last season. The 24-year-old helped them win the Conference League and he will look to make his mark with Arsenal now.

The Gunners needed to bring in central midfield reinforcements and he should prove to be a quality acquisition. The midfielder is already one of the best in the league, in his position.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old midfielder has now sent out a message to the West Ham United fans. The midfielder thanked the fans for their continued support over the years and explained his decision to join Arsenal.

Rice revealed that he wants to play at the highest level possible and the move to Arsenal will allow him to pursue his ambitions.

The midfielder further stated that his allegiances will now lie with his new club and he hopes that the West Ham fans will respect his professional loyalties. The 24-year-old added that the decision to leave West Ham is an emotional and difficult one for him.