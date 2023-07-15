Ex-Manchester City star faced with three options after complete acquittal

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has now been cleared of all charges after being accused of attacking two women during the lockdown period.

The 28-year-old has now received a complete acquittal and he might look to get his football career back on track.

Mendy was recently released by Manchester City after his contract expired with them and it seems that he is now faced with three options going ahead as per reports.

The defender could look to stay at Manchester City by convincing manager Pep Guardiola that he has a lot to prove in the Premier League.

Manchester City certainly need more depth and quality in the left-back area and the French international could be a quality option to have, especially if he is willing to stay on for a nominal fee.

On the other hand, there is always the option to move to Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian clubs have been very active in the summer transfer market and they have secured a number of top-class players in recent weeks. Mendy could get a fresh start there and concentrate on playing football once again.

Finally, the 28-year-old could look to return to his homeland and join the club in France It will be interesting to see what the 28-year-old decides, now that he is a free agent and completely cleared of all charges.