Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on the future of Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Arsenal star Folarin Balogun after Mikel Arteta commented on the striker’s future following the Gunners’ first pre-season match.

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Nurnberg on Thursday and the clash saw Folarin Balogun make an appearance in a red and white for the first time since returning from his successful loan spell in France last season.

The 22-year-old notched 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances for Stade Reims during the previous campaign and heading into the new season, Balogun wants regular first-team minutes, which he is not likely to get in North London.

Following Arsenal’s opening pre-season friendly, Arteta spoke about the future of Balogun at Arsenal.

“Well this is what he has been doing and that’s why we gave him the minutes that he deserves to show what he can do,” the Gunners boss said via talkSPORT.

“He’s just staying here with us at the moment and we will see what happens.”

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has said that nothing is happening regarding the 22-year-old as teams are waiting to see how things play out in the transfer market.

“I’m told Balogun’s future at Arsenal will be decided once the market develops a little more. We need to see what happens with top strikers like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Romelu Lukaku and Rasmus Hojlund. Once these names start to move, Balogun’s future becomes clearer,” Romano wrote in his latest column.

“There are many clubs interested in signing Balogun, from Olympique de Marseille to some top Italian clubs; Leipzig also wanted the Arsenal player but they have completed a deal for Lois Openda so it’s over.

“The fee for Balogun is going to be around £45/50m but at this stage, nothing is happening and it will take some time.”