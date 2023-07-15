Exclusive: Man United have made contact with a second goalkeeper to sign alongside Andre Onana

Erik ten Hag is determined to sort out his long-term goalkeeper situation this summer and Man United have now made contact with a second keeper to bring in alongside their new number one Andre Onana.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has said that United are still working with Inter on the final details of the Onana transfer which relates to the structure of the add-ons. Once that is agreed upon, the deal will then move towards completion and Ten Hag will have his man.

The Inter star was Ten Hag’s top target for the role as he is perfect for the way he wants to play at Old Trafford and with David de Gea leaving the club recently, the Man United boss now wants to bring in another shot-stopper to backup his new number one.

For that role, Fabrizio Romano says that Man United are speaking to Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds about their highly-rated goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

“Man United are still working with Inter on the final details for the Andre Onana transfer which relates to the structure of the add-ons. Once agreed, the deal will be completed. Onana will be Man United’s number one but the club are looking to sign a second goalkeeper this summer,” Romano wrote about Onana in his latest column.

The transfer journalist then went on to say: “I told you a few days ago that Man United are speaking to Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds about their highly-rated goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. I can tell you guys that contact has now been made between Man United and the player’s side. The club have told the player’s representatives that they are interested in signing the player.

“At the moment, official negotiations have not yet begun but Man United are interested. “