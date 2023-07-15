Fabinho’s Liverpool exit moves closer after latest pre-season development

Liverpool star Fabinho looks closer to joining Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad as the midfielder has been left out of the Reds’ pre-season squad for their training camp in Germany.

This week saw the Saudi club table a £40m offer for the Brazilian and that followed Al Ettifaq’s approach for the Merseyside club’s captain, Jordan Henderson.

However, the skipper has been included in the travelling squad to Germany but Fabinho has been left at home to complete his move to Saudi Arabia.

According to The Athletic, the decision to remove the 29-year-old from the camp was taken collectively on Friday night in order to resolve his situation. Should the deal go through, as expected, then Liverpool would step up their pursuit of a new holding midfielder.

According to the report, Liverpool had already been eyeing a long-term successor to Fabinho but now they will need someone capable of slotting straight into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds have been linked heavily to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia in recent weeks and the Saints star will be one of a number of names under consideration as Klopp looks to bring in his third midfield signing of the summer.