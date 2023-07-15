It’s been all go for Daniel Farke since he arrived at Leeds United with the German quickly getting down to business on the training pitch.

With only three weeks left until the all whites kick off their Championship campaign, it’s vital that Farke has every piece of information on his players at his disposal, as well as making any changes or adapting things on the hoof.

The upheaval of the last few months has to make way for a calmer environment around Elland Road, allowing Farke to go about his work under the best possible conditions. If there are matters arising then these need to be dealt with swiftly.

One issue relates to £55k per week man (per Capology) Tyler Adams.

According to reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, Leeds are fighting to keep hold of the USMNT captain as both West Ham and Aston Villa are showing strong interest.

“Compared to others, Tyler Adams was definitely more open to the Leeds project and the challenge of trying to get them back into the Premier League first time,” he told Give Me Sport.

“But there is, of course, interest and uncertainty over his future. I think that Leeds are fighting to retain him. He is recovering from injury as well, which is probably why it’s been a bit more of a delayed clarity over his future.”

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle eyeing £50m winger who Liverpool considered as Salah replacement Weekend meeting as another West Ham man set to leave after Declan Rice Why Liverpool stayed away from Declan Rice transfer and how it backfired spectacularly

Whilst the lure of the Premier League is an obvious one, Adams should feel a sense of responsibility given that he was as culpable as his team-mates for the Elland Road outfit being relegated.

One season in the Championship, fighting for the cause and giving everything to get back up isn’t as bad a deal as it seems.

Leeds are a massive club and deserve to be in the top tier. If Adams can hang around, he can achieve his ambitions under Farke.