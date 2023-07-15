Leeds handed boost as 25-year-old attacker likely to stay next season

Leeds United winger Dan James is likely to stay at the club next season.

The Whites have been relegated to the Championship this summer and they will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League immediately.

They will need quality players at their disposal next year and James could prove to be a very useful option.

The winger has struggled to make his mark in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if he can help Leeds United return to the top flight once again.

According to journalist Graham Smyth, the player is likely to be staying at Elland Road.

James will add pace and flair to the Leeds United attack and he is certainly good enough to make a big impact in the Championship.

“When you consider the wing options they have, Dan James we’re pretty sure he’s going to stay, and in the Championship he will be rapid. Sinisterra if he stays would be incredible, Gnonto would be incredible, Harrison would be incredible. Those are some really good options to have,” Smyth said.

Things have not gone according to plan for him in the Premier League and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football in the second division now.

The Welsh international has previously shown his quality in the Championship and he will look to hit the ground running next season.