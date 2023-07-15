Leicester City close in on third summer signing in a £6 million deal

Leicester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

According to reports, the 23-year-old goalkeeper is headed to the English club in a deal worth around £6 million.

He has been linked with clubs like Everton and Fulham recently but the Denmark international is likely to play for Leicester City next season.

The Foxes have been relegated to the Championship and they will be looking to bounce back strongly and return to the Premier League next summer.

The 23-year-old could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Foxes and he will be looking to establish himself as a key player for the club next season.

Hermansen has the talent to develop into a quality goalkeeper and Leicester will look to help him fulfil his potential.

The goalkeeper is thought to be keen on taking on a new adventure this summer and a move away from Brondby. His wish is likely to be fulfilled with Leicester closing in on the transfer now.

The Foxes have already secured the services of Harry Winks and Conor Coady so far. Hermansen is likely to be their third summer signing.