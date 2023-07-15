Liverpool and Chelsea to battle it out for 27-year-old World Cup winner

It seems that the battle between Liverpool and Chelsea during the 2023/24 season won’t just be on the pitch after it was revealed that both Premier League outfits were targeting the same 27-year-old World Cup winner.

The Blues need to turn things around after an embarrassingly poor 2022/23, a season in which they went through three managers and failed to get anywhere close to finishing in the European places, let alone winning the league.

Liverpool have also dipped of late under Jurgen Klopp, and the German will surely be doing his upmost to prove that the last 12 months were just a blip.

The Reds are still some way behind Man City in terms of personnel, and Pep Guardiola’s side have to be the favourites for the title again, however, if either Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea can get their sides playing as they have in previous years, we could have a proper title race on our hands yet. Arsenal will surely have something to say about that too.

At present, Bayern Munich star, Benjamin Pavard, remains with the Bundesliga giants though it’s believed he is on the market.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City have now Benjamin Pavard on top of their list as new right back. ?? #MCFC Pavard is Man City’s priority in case Kyle Walker will join Bayern, deal advanced on player side but not completed yet. Bayern and City will discuss about Walker and Pavard. pic.twitter.com/Fdkrk5YqpI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has recently tweeted that Man City may wish to acquire the player if they sell Kyle Walker to the Bavarians, however, Christian Falk, speaking to Give Me Sport, believes their Premier League rivals may have stolen a march on them.

“Yeah, of course (Liverpool are interested). He’s an interesting player for the Premier League,” he said.

“Chelsea are always in talks with his management; Liverpool are in talks with his management, Barcelona as well, but Barcelona don’t have the money at the moment. They would like to have him as a free agent next summer.”