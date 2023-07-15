Newcastle United are keen on signing the Southampton defender Tino Livramento.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Magpies are interested in signing Englishman and they are hoping to secure his services before the transfer window closes.

Livramento is highly rated in English football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Magpies.

Newcastle need to sign a quality right-back this summer and the Southampton defender seems like the ideal option.

However, the report claims that Southampton’s asking price for the defender is too steep and Newcastle have not been able to agree on a deal for him so far.

The defender joined Southampton in a £5 million deal last year and despite being on the sidelines for most of his time at the club, he remains a huge talent who is very highly rated.

Southampton have been relegated to the Championship and the opportunity to join a Premier League club will be attractive for the talented young defender.

A move to Newcastle would be a major step up in his career and it could help him develop further.

The Magpies secured qualification to the Champions League and they will need a better and bigger squad to do well in Europe.

Signing a reliable right-back will certainly help them improve further and the youngster will be able to test himself at the highest level as well.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Southampton to sell the player.