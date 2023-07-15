Leeds United’s new owners are having to work hard and fast in the summer transfer market in order to be able to ensure that Daniel Farke has a settled side before the start of the 2023/24 Championship season.

It’s not been long since 49ers Enterprises took over at Elland Road and there hasn’t been any time to waste since the club was signed over to them by Andrea Radrizzani.

The scenario the club currently find themselves in isn’t ideal, but a fire sale of players was probably necessary once it was known that the club would be playing in the English second tier for the forthcoming campaign.

As long as Farke is given the tools to be able to bring in worthwhile replacements, a swift evolution might actually turn out to be a positive move.

Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Rodrigo and Brendan Aaronson have gone, and they could soon be joined by exciting 21-year-old, Crysencio Summerville.

“It feels as though most of the players they wanted to move on have gone or thereabouts,” The Athletic’s Leeds expert, Phil Hay, said on The Square Ball Podcast.

“If they get a good offer for Meslier I think they would listen to it, and I think Summerville seems to be on the list of people they would move on.”

Though there’s no information on whether the club have received offers for the player at this stage, the fact that they would be willing to make him available for transfer hints at the direction that Farke wants to take the club in.

The owners are clearly learning on the job and so to that end, they would do well to back their manager’s judgment all the way this season.

If things don’t work out, they’ll have a year of ownership behind them to bring their own ideas to the table. If Farke has got Leeds back up, the relationship with the board can only go from strength to strength.