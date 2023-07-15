Photo: Has Man City’s Jack Grealish got married in secret?

It’s safe to say that Man City’s Jack Grealish has had one of the best summer breaks of any football player, coming off the back of a season in which he won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble.

Though he’s kept a relatively low profile during the summer apart from one or two instances, a recent photo placed on his Instagram account looks to have set tongues wagging.

More Stories / Latest News Popular Sky Sports presenter set to appointed as Jeff Stelling’s replacement on Soccer Saturday West Ham willing to take Man UTD defender in a loan deal Video: Declan Rice says Mikel Arteta influence was huge factor in Arsenal signing

Sitting at a restaurant table in the South of France, Grealish looked relaxed but was clearly sporting a wedding ring.

Could he have done the deed in secret without a single person knowing in this social media age?

Picture from Jack Grealish’s official Instagram account