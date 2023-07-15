According to The Daily Mail, Simon Thomas is set to be announced as the new presenter to replace Jeff Stelling on Soccer Saturday, beating out the competition for the coveted role.
Fellow presenters Jules Warren and Caroline Barker were also considered for the position.
Caroline Barker, a highly respected sports journalist and broadcaster, was seen as a strong contender due to her extensive knowledge of the game and engaging presenting style.
She made history as the first female presenter of Match Day Live for Premier League Productions and has garnered widespread praise for her ability to connect with viewers and listeners.
However, Simon Thomas will be tasked with the challenging job of filling the shoes of the iconic Jeff Stelling.
Stelling has dedicated his career to football coverage on Sky Sports, starting as a reporter for local newspapers before joining the broadcaster in 1992.
Over the past three decades, he has become a familiar and beloved face, hosting the immensely popular Soccer Saturday show and capturing the hearts of football enthusiasts across the nation.