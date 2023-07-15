Reliable journalist names four players that could replace Fabinho at Liverpool

Liverpool have left Fabinho out of their pre-season squad for their training camp in Germany as the midfielder’s move to Al Ittihad edges closer and a reliable journalist has named the four player that could replace the Brazilian star.

The 29-year-old has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s success since arriving back in 2018 and the Merseyside club are set to receive £40m to allow him to depart for the Middle East. According to The Athletic, the decision to remove Fabinho from the camp was taken collectively on Friday night in order to resolve his situation and it all but confirms his exit from the Premier League giants.

Jurgen Klopp and his staff had already been eyeing a long-term successor for the Brazil international and according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, four names are on the Reds’ transfer list to take over Fabinho’s role in the team.

According to Reddy, Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia are all under consideration by Liverpool. The Sky Sports reporter specifically mentions that Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is not on their list as the Seagulls star looks likely to join Chelsea.

Lavia has been the name linked to Anfield the most over recent weeks but any of the aforementioned stars could walk through the door at Liverpool before the new campaign begins.