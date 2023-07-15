Report reveals how much Steven Gerrard will be earning at Al-Ettifaq – only three managers earn more than him

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard became the fourth hightest-paid manager in the world after being appointed the manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

According to The Sun, he will be a pocketing a whopping £15.2m a year. Steven Gerrard had initially rejected an offer by the Saudi club but had a change of heart and eventually moved to Gulf.

Only three managers earn more than Gerrard: Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone (£30m), Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola (£20m), and Liverpool’s own Jurgen Klopp (£16m).

Gerrard wasted no time and has already begun assembling his team. He has expressed interest in signing his former teammate and Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson.

Al-Ettifaq have reportedly offered Henderson an impressive £700,000-per-week contract.

Henderson’s role at Liverpool this season is expected to be limited and while Jurgen Klopp might want to keep him for his role as a leader off the pitch, the Reds would be willing to let him go.

They have already signed two new midfielders in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. They are also said to be looking for a defensive midfielder with Fabinho expected to be sold to Al-Ittihad for £40m.