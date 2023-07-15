Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this round-up, ad-free and straight to your inbox, as well as exclusive columns from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!

Today’s top stories:

AC Milan

AC Milan are exploring the conditions of a deal for Red Bull Salzburg’s Noah Okafor . Since Okafor played against Milan, Pioli started to push internally for the player as one option.

. Since Okafor played against Milan, Pioli started to push internally for the player as one option. Milan have also entered the race for Arnaut Danjuma.

AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth are preparing a new offer for Bristol City’s Alex Scott as he is a top target. A new proposal will be submitted soon after the £15m bid was rejected.

Ajax

Dušan Tadić has left Ajax with immediate effect after a formal request to terminate his contract.

Arsenal

Declan Rice will be finally unveiled as a new Arsenal player today. The deal is done and sealed.

will be finally unveiled as a new Arsenal player today. The deal is done and sealed. Jurrien Timber has joined Arsenal as part of a €40m deal plus €5m in add-ons.

has joined Arsenal as part of a €40m deal plus €5m in add-ons. What is going on with Folarin Balogun? – latest info is here.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa will bid again for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby.

Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard is an important target for Man City for the right-back position should Kyle Walker leave to join the German club – find out more here.

is an important target for Man City for the right-back position should leave to join the German club – find out more here. Bayern and Tottenham officials had a meeting in London over Harry Kane – Christian Falk has more.

– Christian Falk has more. Kalvin Phillips has been talked about at Bayern Munich – Falk has info here.

Chelsea

Dušan Vlahović is not part of Chelsea’s list of targets. There are no negotiations and no talks.

is not part of Chelsea’s list of targets. There are no negotiations and no talks. Talks are still ongoing between Chelsea and Brighton regarding Moises Caicedo’s transfer – more info here.

transfer – more info here. Inter have submitted their final bid for Romelu Lukaku – €35m plus €5m add-ons. The club still have no answer from the player to close the deal. Inter are not happy that Lukaku has spoken to Juventus.

– €35m plus €5m add-ons. The club still have no answer from the player to close the deal. Inter are not happy that Lukaku has spoken to Juventus. Juve have also sent a €37.5m plus €2.5m bid to Chelsea for Lukaku — but only valid if they sell Vlahović.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have submitted a formal proposal for Flamengo’s Matheus França. Talks are ongoing for the Brazilian talent despite interest from Chelsea.

Everton

Arnaut Danjuma has met with Sean Dyche as Everton pushes to sign the player – competition from AC Milan and Feyenoord.

Fulham

Al Hilal have reached a verbal agreement with Aleksandar Mitrović on personal terms – find out more.

Juventus

Dušan Vlahović is not part of Chelsea’s list of targets. There are no negotiations and no talks. As revealed one week ago, the only club actively working on signing Vlahović from Juventus is Paris Saint-Germain. Talks are ongoing but no bid yet.

is not part of Chelsea’s list of targets. There are no negotiations and no talks. As revealed one week ago, the only club actively working on signing Vlahović from Juventus is Paris Saint-Germain. Talks are ongoing but no bid yet. Juventus have sent a €37.5m plus €2.5m bid to Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku — but only valid if they sell Vlahović. Inter are not happy that Lukaku has spoken to Juve about a move.

— but only valid if they sell Vlahović. Inter are not happy that Lukaku has spoken to Juve about a move. Juve interested in Red Bull Salzburg’s Noah Okafor.

Inter Milan

Just a matter of time before the Andre Onana deal is complete with Man United as clubs work to get the final details sorted before the paperwork is signed.

deal is complete with Man United as clubs work to get the final details sorted before the paperwork is signed. Inter have submitted their final bid for Romelu Lukaku – €35m plus €5m add-ons. The club still have no answer from the player to close the deal. Inter are not happy that Lukaku has spoken to Juventus about a move.

Liverpool

Talks are ongoing to bring Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia – the latest info is here.

Man City

Benjamin Pavard is an important target for Man City for the right-back position should Kyle Walker leave – find out more here.

is an important target for Man City for the right-back position should leave – find out more here. Kalvin Phillips has been talked about at Bayern Munich – Falk has info here.

Man United

Just a matter of time before the Andre Onana deal is complete as clubs work to get the final details sorted before the paperwork is signed. How the payment of add-ons are structured is all that is left to get right.

deal is complete as clubs work to get the final details sorted before the paperwork is signed. How the payment of add-ons are structured is all that is left to get right. Man United are working to sign a second goalkeeper once the Onana deal is complete – click here to find out more.

PSG

As revealed one week ago, the only club actively working on signing Dušan Vlahović from Juventus is Paris Saint-Germain. Talks are ongoing but no bid yet.

from Juventus is Paris Saint-Germain. Talks are ongoing but no bid yet. Fenerbahçe have a concrete interest in Keylor Navas and PSG are open to selling the goalkeeper this summer.

RB Leipzig

Loïs Openda has joined RB Leipzig as part of a club-record deal.

Real Madrid

Jesus Vallejo is set to leave Real Madrid for Granada on loan until the end of the season.

Roma

Rasmus Kristensen has joined Roma on loan from Leeds.

Tottenham