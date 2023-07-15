Video: Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber welcomed into the Arsenal family live on YouTube

Just like the first day at school, new Arsenal signings, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, were welcomed into the Arsenal family by Mikel Arteta and the footage was live on YouTube.

The entire squad was sat down for a team debrief and all were enthusiastically clapping when the two players were introduced.

More Stories / Latest News Wife of Liverpool midfielder drops exit hint with recent Instagram activity Video: Inter Miami finally unveil Lionel Messi Report reveals how much Steven Gerrard will be earning at Al-Ettifaq – only three managers earn more than him

Former West Ham captain, Rice, was all smiles and set a positive tone by acknowledging that he couldn’t wait to get started and looked forward to hopefully winning some trophies with his new club.