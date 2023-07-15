Video: Declan Rice says Mikel Arteta influence was huge factor in Arsenal signing

New record Arsenal signing Declan Rice hit all of the right notes in his opening interview as a Gunner, noting that Mikel Arteta was a major factor in his switch across London from West Ham.

The midfielder was quick to give credit to his old side in his development as a player whilst acknowledging that he couldn’t afford to turn down the opportunity that Arsenal had given him.

That might be disappointing for West Ham fans to hear, but they can at least be grateful for what Rice brought to the east Londoners, including winning the Europa Conference League on that epic night in Prague.

It’s clear he wants more of that in the future and his pride at being the Gunners record signing was obvious.

"Arteta's the manager to take me to the next level" ? Declan Rice's first interview as an Arsenal player ? pic.twitter.com/Vot2VXVLLG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 15, 2023

