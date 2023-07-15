Video: Inter Miami finally unveil Lionel Messi

Ahead of a worldwide unveiling on Sunday, Inter Miami have released a video to announce Lionel Messi as their player.

The Argentinian turned down the riches of the Saudi Pro League and the overtures from his old club, Barcelona, to make the move to MLS, and it remains to be seen just what an impact he will have Stateside.

The video starts with some graffiti of Messi’s name and ends with him turning around in the club’s iconic pink shirt saying ‘Si, Muchachos’ (‘Yes, guys’).

Pictures courtesy of Inter Miami

