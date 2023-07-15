Ahead of a worldwide unveiling on Sunday, Inter Miami have released a video to announce Lionel Messi as their player.
The Argentinian turned down the riches of the Saudi Pro League and the overtures from his old club, Barcelona, to make the move to MLS, and it remains to be seen just what an impact he will have Stateside.
The video starts with some graffiti of Messi’s name and ends with him turning around in the club’s iconic pink shirt saying ‘Si, Muchachos’ (‘Yes, guys’).
Sí, Muchachos? pic.twitter.com/8E3f9hb9VU
— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 15, 2023
Pictures courtesy of Inter Miami