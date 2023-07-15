Exclusive: Way too early to say if “important target” will move to Man City says Fabrizio Romano

Benjamin Pavard has emerged as a potential target for Man City should Kyle Walker complete a move to Bayern Munich but it is way too early to say anything on the Frenchman’s move to the Premier League.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported on Friday that Bayern have reached an agreement with Walker over personal terms and that the England international has already said yes to the two-year plus-one deal offered.

The Bundesliga giants need to agree a fee with the Premier League champions in order for the move to progress and should City accept the German club’s offer, Pavard is one potential replacement for Pep Guardiola, reports Fabrizio Romano. The transfer experts says the Bayern star is an important target for Man City for the right-back position but nothing is advanced regarding this deal.

Preliminary discussions have been held, but it is way too early to report anything of note on the player’s move to Manchester at this stage.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano says the move depends on what happens with Walker as Man City have always wanted to keep the Englishman.

The journalist said: “Benjamin Pavard is an important target for Man City for the right-back position but nothing is advanced regarding this deal. They have just had preliminary discussions and it is way too early to report anything on the player’s move to Manchester at this stage.

“However, the deal does depend on what happens between Kyle Walker and Bayern Munich. Man City have always wanted Walker to stay at the club, so we will have to see how the negotiations with Bayern go.”