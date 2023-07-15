Weekend meeting as another West Ham man set to leave after Declan Rice

Now that Declan Rice has completed his move from West Ham to Arsenal, it’s time for the Hammers to get busy in the transfer market.

David Moyes and David Sullivan, if they haven’t identified targets already, need to get a move on and start bringing in the players they’ll need to provide strength in depth ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Decisions also need to be made on those players that are now surplus to requirements, with one meeting scheduled for this weekend according to Roma Giallorossa.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma side are entering into discussions again regarding Gianluca Scamacca, with the striker apparently desperate to make the switch back to Serie A.

The report also details their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, and whilst it isn’t clear which one of the deals will be done, the Hammers will surely be handing Roma favourable terms to get Scamacca off of their payroll.

The striker has flopped in East London and a new start is best for everyone, though Moyes and Sullivan may have left it too late now.

As Roma Giallorossa state, changing their minds regarding the sort of deal they wanted for Scamacca has ultimately led to the point where the Italian outfit may now go elsewhere.

With no other reported interest in the striker, West Ham may have to start the season with him.