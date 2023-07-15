“We’ll get him” – Bayern director seems supremely confident of landing Tottenham’s Harry Kane

If the words of Bayern Munich director, Uli Hoeneß, are anything to go by, the Bavarians appear to be supremely confident in getting Tottenham talisman, Harry Kane, this summer.

Rumours have swirled for the past few weeks, though it’s always been felt that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, wouldn’t countenance a sale of the club’s best player, despite the fact he only has 12 months left on his contract and hasn’t shown any desire to sign a new one with the north London outfit.

With the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season just a month away, a firm decision needs to be made one way or the other in order that all parties know where they stand.

??Big statement from Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß about Harry #Kane today! He told @kicker: „He (Kane) has very clearly signaled that his decision was made. If he keeps his word, we'll get him. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks to him regularly.“ Via @iMiaSanMia ?? Hoeneß confirms: -… pic.twitter.com/eMwUPAtAKA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 15, 2023

According to a tweet from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, quoting Hoeneß’ words from an interview with Kicker, it’s just a matter of time before Kane swaps the English top-flight for the Bundesliga.

“He (Kane) has very clearly signaled that his decision was made. If he keeps his word, we’ll get him. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks to him regularly,“Hoeneß has said.

More Stories / Latest News “Currently in the intensive care unit” – Edwin van der Sar’s wife shares an update on his health Photo: Has Man City’s Jack Grealish got married in secret? Popular Sky Sports presenter set to appointed as Jeff Stelling’s replacement on Soccer Saturday

It’s still a big ‘if’ but should Spurs accede to the switch, the sooner it’s arranged the better. It will afford the north Londoners time to acquire a replacement and, if there’s enough money left in the kitty, allow Ange Postecoglou to strengthen elsewhere in the squad.

Though it would be a huge blow for Tottenham, allowing Kane to leave for nothing in a year’s time would possibly be the worst decision Levy could make as chairman, and almost certainly one he’d never be forgiven for.