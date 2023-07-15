Now that Declan Rice has finally been confirmed as a new signing by Arsenal, West Ham can get on with spending some money on transfers.

David Moyes has been hamstrung in the summer window so far given that it’s believed that any incoming signings would be made from the profits from the Rice sale.

That doesn’t necessarily bode well for a club that will be trying to go deep into the Europa League again in 2023/24, as well as trying to finish as high as possible in the Premier League.

The Scot worked wonders a couple of seasons ago but he can’t be expected to be a miracle worker year in and year out.

Even with £100m+, in this day and age that doesn’t buy you an awful lot of quality players.

There may be slightly more money available if what Hammers insider, Sean Whetstone, believes is proved to be correct.

Whetstone, who is understood to run the West Ham Football Twitter account and is the host of Moore Than Just A Podcast noted that:

‘Although we are getting our £100m over two years if we can insist paying over four years for our new players we can make that money go further so £33.3m turns into a £133m budget, i am sure there will be other departures that will add to that.’

The extra £33m that is mentioned isn’t a massive uplift but could be a game changer if the Hammers can structure any deals for new players as Whetstone has suggested.

Either way, it’s clear that the east Londoners need to get their skates on in terms of signings because the Premier League kicks off in exactly four weeks time.