Harry Maguire, the captain of Manchester United, could make surprise loan move to West Ham United.

The Hammers are keen to land England international star but would only do so in a loan deal instead of permanent move, according to The Telegraph.

Maguire’s £190,000 weekly salary may make a permanent move challenging this summer.

Recent reports claim that United have set an asking price of £50 million for the England player, while Premier League clubs reportedly think that £35 million will be enough to sign him.

After winning the Europa Conference League, West Ham could offer the 30-year-old European football unlike some other Premier League teams.