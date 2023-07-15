Why Liverpool stayed away from Declan Rice transfer and how it backfired spectacularly

So, the British transfer record has been broken again, this time by Declan Rice’s switch from West Ham to Arsenal, but Liverpool might well be kicking themselves that they steered clear of making a bid.
Former West Ham captain, Rice, ended his tenure at the London Stadium in the best possible way, by lifting the east Londoners first major trophy in 43 years.
It underscored his leadership of the first-team over the past few seasons and would only have enhanced his suitability to the Gunners.
That said, he would certainly have been a superb addition to the Liverpool midfield too, but as The Athletic (subscription required) noted, the Reds stayed away, not even contacting the Rice family, because they were still in negotiations for Jude Bellingham and didn’t want to irk his representatives.
In the end of course, Bellingham went on to sign for Real Madrid and Liverpool were made to look a little foolish.
The Reds should be applauded for their capture of Alexis Mac Allister of course, but Jurgen Klopp would surely have liked the opportunity to work with Rice, particularly when it became clear that his international colleague, Bellingham, was moving to the Spanish giants.
In any event, that’s all in the past now and Liverpool will need to look forward rather than back. Klopp will attempt to work his magic again and if the Reds can find their form of a couple of season’s ago, whose to say they won’t finish above the Gunners anyway.
Liverpool had no chance of signing Rice as he wanted Champions League football . Once a team falls down to being a fringe team signings can become impossible .
What a typical irrelevant article written by ignorant rival fans. Their recent two signings has already proven how they had and continue to sign players with value and vastly more potential despite being out of the champions league.
‘Fringe team’! Mister Baker, you are either a blind football fan, or knowingly baiting people, or a total moron.
Klopp explicitly said he wouldn’t be blowing his entire budget on one player – getting Rice would’ve pretty much done that. Liverpool also managed to land Szoboszlai without Champions League. So your point was?…
Anyway, consider me reeled in!
the same arsenal who did not win anything this season ? going to get knocked out the group stages of the champions league next season ? overhyped player from a small team to a team of bottlers who had a good run cos spurs chelsea and liverpool had very poor seasons ?man u newcastle and arsenal are going to get found out big time next season.
thanks for your comedy contribution
Will he leave if Arsenal don’t qualify next season then?
LFC Kicking themselves? It sounds more like they stayed clear because the price was too much. If Rice was Spanish he’d struggle to get into the national side and be valued at around 35 million.
The bottom line is Rice and Bellingham were overpriced. Arsenal have bought a good player in rice but have paid through the nose for it. Madrid throws around money on players like a drunk gambler in a casino.