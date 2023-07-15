Why Liverpool stayed away from Declan Rice transfer and how it backfired spectacularly

So, the British transfer record has been broken again, this time by Declan Rice’s switch from West Ham to Arsenal, but Liverpool might well be kicking themselves that they steered clear of making a bid.

Former West Ham captain, Rice, ended his tenure at the London Stadium in the best possible way, by lifting the east Londoners first major trophy in 43 years.

It underscored his leadership of the first-team over the past few seasons and would only have enhanced his suitability to the Gunners.

That said, he would certainly have been a superb addition to the Liverpool midfield too, but as The Athletic (subscription required) noted, the Reds stayed away, not even contacting the Rice family, because they were still in negotiations for Jude Bellingham and didn’t want to irk his representatives.

In the end of course, Bellingham went on to sign for Real Madrid and Liverpool were made to look a little foolish.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle eyeing £50m winger who Liverpool considered as Salah replacement First test of Farke’s Leeds reign as German looking to keep hold of £55k per week man Weekend meeting as another West Ham man set to leave after Declan Rice

The Reds should be applauded for their capture of Alexis Mac Allister of course, but Jurgen Klopp would surely have liked the opportunity to work with Rice, particularly when it became clear that his international colleague, Bellingham, was moving to the Spanish giants.

In any event, that’s all in the past now and Liverpool will need to look forward rather than back. Klopp will attempt to work his magic again and if the Reds can find their form of a couple of season’s ago, whose to say they won’t finish above the Gunners anyway.