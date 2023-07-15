Wife of Liverpool midfielder drops exit hint with recent Instagram activity

Rebeca Tavares, the wife of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho may have dropped a hint confirming his move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Liverpool have already received a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad as reported by The Athletic.

The player has also reportedly already agreed terms with the Saudi club and has not travelled with the squad for pre-season.

Tavares, known for her unwavering support for Fabinho both on and off the pitch, may have inadvertently confirmed the move through her recent Instagram activity.

Fans have noticed that she recently started following two accounts on Instagram: the official account of Al-Ittihad, and an account called “Welcome Saudi.”

Rebecca Tavares (Fabinho's wife) follows the account of #Alittihad club via Instagram.#Saudi_League pic.twitter.com/s14b9NQeFt — Saudi Football Insight (@insight_saudi) July 15, 2023

This development has only fueled speculation that Fabinho’s departure from Liverpool is imminent. Liverpool now have a limited timeframe of one month to secure a new defensive midfielder.

Fabinho was one of the most important midfielders for the club in recent years and his contribution to Liverpool’s recent success was huge.

Although his performances saw a slight decline last season, there is no denying that he was one of the best defensive midfielders in the country at his peak.

If Liverpool fails to find a suitable replacement for Fabinho this summer, it could have a detrimental impact on their upcoming season.