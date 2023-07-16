27-year-old target likely to fly in today or tomorrow to finalise Manchester United move

Manchester United are pursuing the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for weeks now.

The Red Devils will need to bring in a top-class replacement for David De Gea, whose contract expired last month.

Onana has been identified as the ideal option to replace the Spanish goalkeeper and Manchester United are reportedly closing in on him.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the 27-year-old goalkeeper will travel to Manchester today or tomorrow to finalise the transfer agreement.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for Inter Milan this past season, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League final. He is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old goalkeeper has played under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax and he should be able to settle in at Old Trafford with ease.

Apart from his shot-stopping ability, Onana is excellent with his distribution and he seems like a better fit for Erik ten Hag’s philosophy than David De Gea.

Apparently, the Italian giants value the goalkeeper at €55 million and it is expected that Manchester United will pay a sum close to that.

The 27-year-old will look to finalise his move soon and get down to business with Manchester United.

The Red Devils will look to compete for major trophies next season and they need top-class players at their disposal. Onana is certainly one of the best in his position and he could improve them immensely.