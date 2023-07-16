£40m Chelsea star will not travel with Blues on pre-season tour but expected to report to training on Monday

Romelu Lukaku is expected to report to Chelsea’s Cobham training ground on Monday but will not travel with the squad on their pre-season tour to the United States.

The Belgian’s future is up in the air as Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t have plans for him at Chelsea whilst the main contender to sign him, Inter Milan, have threatened to pull out of their deal to sign the striker, reports the Daily Mail.

Inter have been pushing to re-sign the 30-year-old after spending last season on loan with the Italian giants but have yet to agree a deal with Chelsea. The Serie A side were prepared to offer £30m plus add-ons for the Belgium international but that deal is now under threat after they learned that Lukaku’s representatives have spoken to Juventus.

Juve offered £32m plus £2m this week for the former Man United star but Todd Boehly is understood to want around £40m for the frontman and Inter have also expressed an interest in a loan deal.

The striker is certain to leave in the coming weeks but for what club, remains unknown at this stage of the transfer window.