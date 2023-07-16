Manchester United’s next signing is 99.9% done, says reliable transfer journalist

Manchester United are reportedly 99.9% of the way there with the transfer deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account, with the reporter also telling Red Devils fans they can relax via his YouTube channel as the Onana deal edges ever closer to being finalised.

See below as Romano discusses the latest on the Onana Man Utd links, explaining that the Cameroon international has also spoken to Erik ten Hag to confirm his plans in the last 48 hours…

More on André Onana deal. Agreement is 99.9% completed, just waiting on the final check on payment terms then he’ll travel to Manchester. ??? #MUFC Erik ten Hag directly called Onana in the last 48h to confirm that there are no issues, just matter of time. Patience. pic.twitter.com/y5hR51mqlU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023

With David de Gea leaving Old Trafford this summer, this looks like a huge signing for United to give themselves a new number one who could be a better fit for Ten Hag’s style of play.

The 27-year-old played under Ten Hag at Ajax and has great quality with the ball at his feet, which was a weakness in De Gea’s game that made him far from ideal for United’s manager to implement his preferred playing style.