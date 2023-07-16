“Literally, I was begging him” – Arsenal legend admits to tapping up Declan Rice

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted to tapping up Declan Rice whilst meeting him with the England national team.

The former Gunners striker has made no secret of the fact that he begged Rice to join Arsenal this summer, with the midfielder’s move from West Ham finally made official yesterday.

Rice looks a hugely exciting signing for Arsenal, joining just ahead of what should be his peak years in a club-record move that shows how ambitious the north London giants have become.

Mikel Arteta’s side weren’t too far away from a surprise Premier League title triumph last season as they put in a strong challenge against eventual champions Manchester City, and some pundits may well be making Arsenal favourites for next season’s title after this statement signing of a world class midfield player.

If Rice does go on to be key to Arsenal enjoying success again, it could bee that they’ll have Wrighty to thank for his efforts with the player!

Declan Rice has signed for Arsenal
“Everyone was saying about when I went to the England squad, I was tapping him up. Yes I f***ing was! Literally, I was begging him,” he said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“I don’t work for the club, I’m an Arsenal fan. I said, ‘Look at you and Saka, how cool you lot look together’. It’s just excitement.”

