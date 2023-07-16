Club will contact Arsenal over potential attacker transfer next week

Inter Milan are reportedly set to contact Arsenal soon about the details of the potential transfer of Folarin Balogun.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter account, the Gunners are likely to ask for an important fee to let Balogun go this summer, but it seems he’s now firmly in Inter’s plans as an alternative to Romelu Lukaku.

Click here to find out more from Romano on how Lukaku’s return to Inter has collapsed, with Juventus now looking a more likely destination for the Chelsea misfit.

Meanwhile, this seems to have opened up an opportunity for Balogun to move to the San Siro…

Inter will ask for final conditions of Folarin Balogun deal early next week. Balogun is open to permanent move but Arsenal are expected to request important fee ??? Balogun, part of Inter list after Lukaku deal off. Mbala Nzola and Benjamin Sesko are not in the list. pic.twitter.com/BJpR7hEMJd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023

Balogun is not the only name on Inter’s list, and it might not be that easy to negotiate a deal with Arsenal, but this could be an intriguing saga to watch in the coming week or so.

Arsenal fans may have mixed feelings about this as Balogun has shown himself to be a promising young talent with his impressive loan spell at Reims last season.

Mikel Arteta already has Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as options up front, so there’s possibly not much room for Balogun, but it could also be a risk to let this promising young player go.