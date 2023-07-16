Aaron Ramsdale explains the “striking” thing he’s noticed about new Arsenal signing

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has provided some insight into why he rates Kai Havertz so highly following his arrival from Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window.

The Germany international didn’t exactly set the world alight during his time at Stamford Bridge, looking short of confidence in most of his games as he struggled to really nail down a role under a number of different managers.

Still, Arsenal have clearly decided it’s worth giving Havertz another chance to show what he can do, and it seems Ramsdale is a big fan of his new teammate.

Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Ramsdale explained what is striking about the way Havertz plays as he offered some insight into what he thinks the 24-year-old could bring to Mikel Arteta’s side.

“A very good commitment. Havertz already has a lot of experience, was captain in Leverkusen when he was very young. He is a national player, has won the Champions League and scored in important games,” Ramsdale said.

“He can play in different positions, which helps the team. He’s also a tall boy, so he can also help with standard situations, including defensively, which shouldn’t be underestimated in modern football.

“Above all, it is striking how different he can play. He’s so good with the ball at his feet but at the same time he can be a target player. You can never really rest against him because he is constantly looking for free space.

“In addition, he is very altruistic and likes to use the wingers or players who move up from midfield. We want to bring these qualities to bear in our game.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope this signing works out, as Havertz did previously look like a huge prospect during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, while he’s far from being the only big-name signing to struggle in this dysfunctional Chelsea side in recent years.