Aston Villa leading the race to sign Joao Felix after PSG withdraw interest – report

According to the latest report by Football Espana (via Daily Mail), Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Joao Felix after PSG withdrew from a potential deal.

The Portuguese forward has fallen out of favor with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and is now allowed to leave the club.

Since his move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid four years ago for a club-record fee, Felix has struggled to live up to expectations.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea but has returned to Atletico Madrid and is facing difficulties in finding a new club.

The reports suggests that Felix was made to train with the Atletico academy players on the first day of pre-season.

Although Aston Villa and PSG were both linked with the player, PSG have reportedly pulled out of a potential deal. However, Unai Emery remains interested in Felix.

Felix’s agent is actively trying to secure a permanent move for the player, but it appears unlikely at the moment.

There is a possibility that he could be loaned to Aston Villa, who had a successful campaign under Emery last season, finishing seventh in the Premier League and qualifying for the UEFA Conference League.