La Liga star squashes rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has squashed all rumours linking him to Liverpool on social media.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is strongly linked with a £40m move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad. He has reportedly agreed terms with the club and the player has been left out of the squad that has traveled on the pre-season tour.

Liverpool now have only a month to find a replacement for him and have been linked with several players.

Sky Sports reported Melissa Reddy reported yesterday that the club have shortlisted four players as his replacement including Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips, and Romeo Lavia.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham name price for Harry Kane as Daniel Levy now open to selling
Aston Villa leading the race to sign Joao Felix after PSG withdraw interest – report
Fabrizio Romano provides the latest on Fabinho’s move to Saudi Arabia as talks continue

Another player that has been linked with the Reds is their last summer’s midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni who went on to join Real Madrid instead.

But he has pretty much squashed those rumours on Twitter. Fans spotted him liking a tweet which translated to: “Tchouameni is not for sale. Do you understand, Liverpool?”

If Liverpool fail to find a suitable replacement for Fabinho, it could have a significant impact on their upcoming season.

More Stories Aurelien Tchouameni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.