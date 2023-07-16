Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has squashed all rumours linking him to Liverpool on social media.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is strongly linked with a £40m move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad. He has reportedly agreed terms with the club and the player has been left out of the squad that has traveled on the pre-season tour.

Liverpool now have only a month to find a replacement for him and have been linked with several players.

Sky Sports reported Melissa Reddy reported yesterday that the club have shortlisted four players as his replacement including Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips, and Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool had been assessing longer-term candidates to replace Fabinho. Profile might shift as they'll require an immediate starter. Among the names mooted have been Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia… Moises Caicedo not on their list. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 15, 2023

Another player that has been linked with the Reds is their last summer’s midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni who went on to join Real Madrid instead.

But he has pretty much squashed those rumours on Twitter. Fans spotted him liking a tweet which translated to: “Tchouameni is not for sale. Do you understand, Liverpool?”