Bayern executive says the club “will sign” Harry Kane – accuses Levy of “playing for time”

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has claimed that the discussions with Kane’s camp have indicated the player wants to complete a move to the German club

The Kane saga seems to have been going on for the longest of time now with a lot of interest from Bayern Munich.

They have had two bids rejected by Spurs but they remain undeterred in their pursuit. Previous reports claimed that the German club have already convinced Kane to move to Bayern and have terms agreed with him.

In a recent interview with Kicker, Hoeness admitted that the clubs had reached an agreement with Kane’s camp. He stated that Kane had given his word that he wanted the move and if he sticks to his commitment, “we will sign him.”

Hoeness also accused Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy of trying to buy time with negotiations by not disclosing the price he is seeking for the striker.

While Hoeness praised Levy’s tactics, he expressed confidence that an agreement would be reached.

He mentioned that Bayern’s CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, regularly speaks to Kane.

He said:

“Harry Kane has very clearly signaled that his decision was made. If he keeps his word, we will sign him. Tottenham will have to give up, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks to him regularly.” “What we really liked about Kane is his agents, his father, brother, they’re very pleasant people. So far Kane’s camp always stood by their promise. If that stays the case, then it’s okay.” “Daniel Levy is clever. First we have to get him to name a price. He’s playing for time. He’s a great professional. I appreciate him very much. But on the other side (Bayern), there aren’t people who have been doing this since yesterday.”

It only feels like a matter of time before Tottenham and Bayern come to an agreement and Kane completes his move to Bayern in search for silverware.