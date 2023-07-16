Burnley to pay James Trafford 5 times his Manchester City salary as Vincent Kompany closes in on signing the England 21 hero

Newly promoted side Burnley are set to sign Manchester City James Trafford as Vincent Kompany strengthens his side ahead of the upcoming season.

Football Insider earlier reported that the goalkeeper is set to undergo his medical ahead of a £19m move.

The 20-year-old is set to earn £40,000-a-week contract compared to £8,100-a-week that he earned at Manchester City. That is almost 5 times more than what the Manchester club was paying him.

He was the hero for the Young Lions who won the Euros U21 Championship with a clean sweep as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They also did not concede a single goal.

His double penalty save in the stoppage time in the final against Spain helped England win the tournament.

Although Trafford signed a new contract with Manchester City last year, he expressed his desire for more regular playing time.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he emphasised the importance of playing regularly for a goalkeeper, stating that he cannot sit on the bench.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

“The most important thing for goalies is to be playing and if you’re not playing it is really tough. Next season, I’ll play every week. I can’t sit on the bench.”

It seems that his wish for more game time is set to be fulfilled with a move to Burnley, where he will have the opportunity to play regularly.

The signing of James Trafford is expected to bolster Burnley’s squad as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.