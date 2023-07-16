Chelsea still in the race for Liverpool transfer target as they also make progress on another deal

Chelsea are reportedly getting closer to an agreement on the transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo whilst also still being in the race for Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia.

The Blues will no doubt hope to strengthen in midfield this summer after losing both N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, while Jorginho was another key figure to leave the club back in January.

Caicedo seems to be the priority but Fabrizio Romano has made it clear in his video below that Chelsea are also still there for Lavia, alongside Liverpool, while Arsenal could also be one to watch for the Belgian starlet in case they manage to sell Thomas Partey to a club from Saudi Arabia…

Caicedo looks ideal for CFC, but if they could land Lavia as well, that would be another significant investment that could give the club some of the finest young midfielders in world football after they already brought in Enzo Fernandez back in January.

Liverpool, however, will also surely want to ensure they can win the race for a talent like Lavia, whose presence could be crucial if the Reds end up losing the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer.