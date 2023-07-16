Chelsea flop ignored advice from his entourage to seal Arsenal transfer

Chelsea flop Joao Felix reportedly had the chance to join Arsenal back in January but chose a move to Stamford Bridge despite the advice of his entourage.

The Portugal international spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea and is now back at Atletico Madrid and struggling to find a new club.

According to AS, as translated by Sport Witness, the feeling of those close to the player is that he might be in a better situation now if he’d joined Arsenal instead, as Mikel Arteta’s style of play might have suited him better.

Felix ended up struggling at Chelsea, so it looks like he made a mistake not listening to those around him.

It would have been interesting to see Felix at Arsenal, though one imagines most Gunners fans won’t be too worried about missing out on his signature.

The 23-year-old has largely flopped at Atletico and couldn’t really make an impact in the Premier League either, so his career now seems to very much on a downward trajectory.

Perhaps Arsenal could’ve revived Felix’s career, but that seems like a big ‘if’ right now.